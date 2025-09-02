The future Russian Navy Project 22800 guided-missile corvette Taifun prior to the start of sea trials
The future Russian Navy Project 22800 guided-missile corvette Taifun prior to the start of sea trialsZelenodolsk Shipyard
Russian Navy takes delivery of new stealth corvette

Russia's Zelenodolsk Shipyard recently delivered a new Project 22800 or Karakurt-class guided-missile corvette to the Russian Navy.

Like her sisters, the future Taifun ("Typhoon") has a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a speed in excess of 30 knots.

The ship's armament includes Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship cruise missiles, 76mm naval guns, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system consisting of surface-to-air missiles, and 14.5mm machine guns.

The superstructure boasts low-observability features such as a stealth shape and an integrated mast that help reduce the ship's radar signature. The electronics suite meanwhile includes AESA fire control radars and a satellite communications station.

Design work on Taifun was undertaken by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. The corvette will be operated as part of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet alongside sister ships Tsiklon, Askold, Okhotsk, Vikhr, and Tucha.

Taifun is also the 14th Karakurt-class corvette.

