Naval Ships
Russian Navy takes delivery of new stealth corvette
Russia's Zelenodolsk Shipyard recently delivered a new Project 22800 or Karakurt-class guided-missile corvette to the Russian Navy.
Like her sisters, the future Taifun ("Typhoon") has a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a speed in excess of 30 knots.
The ship's armament includes Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship cruise missiles, 76mm naval guns, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system consisting of surface-to-air missiles, and 14.5mm machine guns.
The superstructure boasts low-observability features such as a stealth shape and an integrated mast that help reduce the ship's radar signature. The electronics suite meanwhile includes AESA fire control radars and a satellite communications station.