Keel laid for Russian Navy minesweeper Leonid Balyakin

The Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation laid the keel of a new Project 12700 mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel at its Saint Petersburg facilities on Friday, August 29.

The future Leonid Balyakin will be the 15th in the Project 12700 series, otherwise known as the Alexandrit-class. The MCM vessel's namesake is Rear Admiral Leonid Nikolaevich Balyakin, a Soviet Navy officer who saw service in World War II and who was awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union decoration.