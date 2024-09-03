Security Vessel News Roundup | September 3 – Chinese large salvage ship, US, Japanese and Philippine coast guard patrol vessels and more
Deliveries include coast guard and navy patrol vessels, a new firefighting boat for a Florida agency, and a spill response ship for operation in China's Bohai Sea. Japan unveils plans for a large coast guard cutter while an Australian builder inks a landing vessel agreement with the US Marine Corps.
New response boat delivered to Florida's Cape Coral Fire Department
Alabama-based Silver Ships recently delivered a new response boat to the Cape Coral Fire Department of Florida. The vessel is the second to be delivered by Silver Ships to same operator.
The boat includes a walkaround cabin and special features enabling fast, fire response missions. The vessel is equipped with a Simrad electronics package including radar and side-scan sonar.
Along with its twin Suzuki DF350 outboards, the boat is equipped with a night vision camera making it ideal for firefighting and rescue operations even under low-light conditions. The firefighting equipment meanwhile includes a Darley pump and a manually-operated monitor.
China Maritime Safety Administration welcomes new spill response vessel into service
The China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA) recently took delivery of a new large oil spill response vessel built locally by the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group.
Classed by China Classification Society, Haixun 041 has an LOA of 79 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a depth of 5.6 metres. The spill response equipment includes a 1,100-cubic-metre tank for storing recovered oil and a cleanup system that can recover oil at a rate of 200 cubic metres per hour.
The vessel will be operated in the Bohai Sea out of the CMSA's Hebei branch.
Australian company secures US Marine Corps charter for new landing vessel
Sealease, a sister company of the Sea Transport Group of Queensland, Australia, has signed a three-year charter for a 73-metre version of its stern landing vessel (SLV) with the US Marine Corps.
UK Royal Navy's second Type 26 frigate nearing launch
BAE Systems will soon launch the future HMS Cardiff, the second of a planned eight Type 26 or City-class anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates ordered by the Royal Navy.
Following its launching, the frigate will then return to BAE Systems’ Scotstoun shipyard where it will undergo the next stages of outfitting before test and commissioning.
First steel cut for US Coast Guard's fifth Heritage-class offshore patrol cutter
Austal USA has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new Heritage-class offshore patrol cutter (OPC) ordered by the US Coast Guard. The future USCGC Pickering will be the fifth Heritage-class cutter overall as well as the first of seven ships in the class to be built by Austal.
Royal Canadian Navy takes delivery of fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship
The Royal Canadian Navy took delivery of its fifth Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), the future HMCS Frédérick Rolette, in a ceremony on Thursday, August 29.
Built by Irving Shipbuilding of Nova Scotia, the AOPS has a length of 103.6 metres, a beam of 19 metres, and accommodation for 65 crewmembers and 20 additional personnel. A diesel-electric propulsion system allows the ship to achieve a top speed of 17 knots in open water.
Construction begins on new large salvage ship for China's Sinopec
The Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group, has begun construction on a new large multi-purpose salvage and rescue vessel ordered by China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec).
Upon completion, the vessel will have an all-electric propulsion system with a total installed power of 10,000 kW, a DP2 system, Fifi2 equipment, and an ice-reinforced hull.
Japan Coast Guard unveils plans for large patrol cutter acquisition
The Japan Times reports that the Japan Coast Guard intends to acquire a new patrol and disaster response cutter that the service claims will be its largest vessel yet.
The coast guard recently unveiled the first rendering of the proposed vessel. Upon completion, it will have a length of 200 metres and a displacement of around 30,000 tonnes, whereas the largest vessel in the coast guard's current inventory measures 150 metres long and displaces 6,500 tonnes.
Philippine Coast Guard acquires four fast response boats
The Philippine Coast Guard formally took delivery of four high-speed response boats (HSRBs) in a series in a ceremony in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, August 27.
Built by Dynacast Shipbuilding and Repairs based in Cebu province, the new boats have been given the official designations HSRB-023, HSRB-024, HSRB-027, and HSRB-028. Duties will include patrol, interception, and search and rescue (SAR).