Security Vessel News Roundup | September 3 – Chinese large salvage ship, US, Japanese and Philippine coast guard patrol vessels and more

New response boat delivered to Florida's Cape Coral Fire Department

Alabama-based Silver Ships recently delivered a new response boat to the Cape Coral Fire Department of Florida. The vessel is the second to be delivered by Silver Ships to same operator.

The boat includes a walkaround cabin and special features enabling fast, fire response missions. The vessel is equipped with a Simrad electronics package including radar and side-scan sonar.

Along with its twin Suzuki DF350 outboards, the boat is equipped with a night vision camera making it ideal for firefighting and rescue operations even under low-light conditions. The firefighting equipment meanwhile includes a Darley pump and a manually-operated monitor.