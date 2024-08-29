Japan Coast Guard unveils plans for large patrol cutter acquisition
The Japan Times reports that the Japan Coast Guard intends to acquire a new patrol and disaster response cutter that the service claims will be its largest vessel yet.
The coast guard recently unveiled the first rendering of the proposed vessel. Upon completion, it will have a length of 200 metres and a displacement of around 30,000 tonnes, whereas the largest vessel in the coast guard's current inventory measures 150 metres long and displaces 6,500 tonnes.
The new coast guard cutter will also be used for the transport of humanitarian aid and evacuation of up to 1,000 displaced residents during calamities. Onboard space will be available for three helicopters and small boats as well as motor vehicles such as buses and ambulances.
The vessel may also be employed for fisheries enforcement patrols. However, the coast guard clarified that it will not be armed with a large-calibre gun.
The cutter has a projected construction cost of JPY68 billion (US$470 million) and a scheduled entry into service in FY2029.