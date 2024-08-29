Japan Coast Guard unveils plans for large patrol cutter acquisition

The coast guard recently unveiled the first rendering of the proposed vessel. Upon completion, it will have a length of 200 metres and a displacement of around 30,000 tonnes, whereas the largest vessel in the coast guard's current inventory measures 150 metres long and displaces 6,500 tonnes.

The new coast guard cutter will also be used for the transport of humanitarian aid and evacuation of up to 1,000 displaced residents during calamities. Onboard space will be available for three helicopters and small boats as well as motor vehicles such as buses and ambulances.