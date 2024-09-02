Construction begins on new large salvage ship for China's Sinopec

Upon completion, the vessel will have an all-electric propulsion system with a total installed power of 10,000 kW, a DP2 system, Fifi2 equipment, and an ice-reinforced hull.

The vessel will be operated primarily in the Sinopec-managed Shengli oil field in the Yellow River Delta near the Bohai Sea. Other functions will include anchor handling, towing, offshore guard duty, crew transfer, and transport of cargo such as fuel oil, fresh water and tools for use by technicians on offshore platforms.