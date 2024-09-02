Construction begins on new large salvage ship for China's Sinopec
The Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group, has begun construction on a new large multi-purpose salvage and rescue vessel ordered by China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec).
Upon completion, the vessel will have an all-electric propulsion system with a total installed power of 10,000 kW, a DP2 system, Fifi2 equipment, and an ice-reinforced hull.
The vessel will be operated primarily in the Sinopec-managed Shengli oil field in the Yellow River Delta near the Bohai Sea. Other functions will include anchor handling, towing, offshore guard duty, crew transfer, and transport of cargo such as fuel oil, fresh water and tools for use by technicians on offshore platforms.
Design work on the vessel was undertaken by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with China Classification Society requirements covering ocean-going tugs, guard vessels, salvage vessels, offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, and IceClass B2 ice area reinforcement