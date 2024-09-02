Royal Canadian Navy takes delivery of fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship
The Royal Canadian Navy took delivery of its fifth Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), the future HMCS Frédérick Rolette, in a ceremony on Thursday, August 29.
Built by Irving Shipbuilding of Nova Scotia, the AOPS has a length of 103.6 metres, a beam of 19 metres, and accommodation for 65 crewmembers and 20 additional personnel. A diesel-electric propulsion system allows the ship to achieve a top speed of 17 knots in open water.
At a cruising speed of 14 knots, the vessel can sail up to 6,800 nautical miles, allowing it to conduct extended patrols in the higher latitudes within its intended area of operations.
The armament consists of one 25mm autocannon and two 12.7mm machine guns. The vessel also features a flight deck and hangar for accommodating either a CH-148 Cyclone 13-tonne utility helicopter or a CH-149 Cormorant 14-tonne search and rescue (SAR) helicopter.
The fifth AOPS honours Lieutenant Frédérick Rolette, a Canadian-born officer who served in the Provincial Marine of Upper Canada and distinguished himself during the War of 1812.