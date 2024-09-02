Royal Canadian Navy takes delivery of fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship

Built by Irving Shipbuilding of Nova Scotia, the AOPS has a length of 103.6 metres, a beam of 19 metres, and accommodation for 65 crewmembers and 20 additional personnel. A diesel-electric propulsion system allows the ship to achieve a top speed of 17 knots in open water.

At a cruising speed of 14 knots, the vessel can sail up to 6,800 nautical miles, allowing it to conduct extended patrols in the higher latitudes within its intended area of operations.