Naval Auxiliary/Support
Australian company secures US Marine Corps charter for new landing vessel
Sealease, a sister company of the Sea Transport Group of Queensland, Australia, has signed a three-year charter for a 73-metre version of its stern landing vessel (SLV) with the US Marine Corps.
The vessel will be electric powered and will be equipped with four propellers. It will be used for amphibious littoral training duties in Northern Australia, Indonesia, and the Southwest Pacific.
Construction is underway on the SLV. It will be operational by January 2025.