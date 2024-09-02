UK Royal Navy's second Type 26 frigate nearing launch
BAE Systems will soon launch the future HMS Cardiff, the second of a planned eight Type 26 or City-class anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates ordered by the Royal Navy.
Following its launching, the frigate will then return to BAE Systems’ Scotstoun shipyard where it will undergo the next stages of outfitting before test and commissioning.
The future Cardiff and its City-class sisters are slated to replace the ASW-optimised examples of the Royal Navy's Type 23 frigates. Upon completion, each Type 26 ship will have a displacement of 8,000 tonnes, a CODLOG propulsion arrangement that will deliver speeds of over 26 knots, and a low-observable stealth hull form.
Armament will consist of a 127mm naval gun, two 30mm remotely fired cannon, two Phalanx close-in weapon systems, four machine guns, Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missiles, and anti-ship cruise missiles.
A mission bay situated abaft the helicopter hangar will be available for the transportation and deployment of rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), uncrewed aerial and underwater vehicles, as well as swimmer delivery vehicles.
The future Cardiff is scheduled to be commissioned into service in 2028.