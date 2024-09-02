UK Royal Navy's second Type 26 frigate nearing launch

Following its launching, the frigate will then return to BAE Systems’ Scotstoun shipyard where it will undergo the next stages of outfitting before test and commissioning.

The future Cardiff and its City-class sisters are slated to replace the ASW-optimised examples of the Royal Navy's Type 23 frigates. Upon completion, each Type 26 ship will have a displacement of 8,000 tonnes, a CODLOG propulsion arrangement that will deliver speeds of over 26 knots, and a low-observable stealth hull form.