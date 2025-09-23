Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | September 24 – UK submarine commissioning, Swedish amphibious boat order and more

The UK Royal Navy has commissioned its newest attack submarine while a French Navy frigate has arrived at its homeport. Construction continues on patrol vessels for the Japan Coast Guard and the Royal Australian Navy. Lastly, Sweden's defence procurement agency has selected a Finnish shipyard for the construction and delivery of new amphibious craft.

Royal Navy commissions sixth Astute-class submarine

King Charles III speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Royal Navy Astute-class submarine HMS Agamemnon, September 22, 2025. To the King's left is Commander David Crosby, captain of Agamemnon.
The Royal Navy commissioned its newest Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine in a ceremony on Monday, September 22.

HMS Agamemnon, the sixth boat in the Astute-class, was formally welcomed into Royal Navy service in a ceremony with King Charles III as guest of honour.

Royal Australian Navy's final Evolved Cape-class patrol boat floated out

Evolved Cape-class patrol boat HMAS Cape Hawke
Austal Australia has launched the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN) 10th Evolved Cape-class patrol boat at its Henderson facilities in Western Australia.

Upon completion, the future HMAS Cape Hawke will have an LOA of 57.8 metres, a beam of 10.3 metres, a draught of approximately three metres, and accommodation for 32 crewmembers and other personnel.

French Navy's lead FDI frigate arrives at new homeport

The French Navy FDI frigate Amiral Ronarc'h arriving in Brest, September 19, 2025
The first of three defence and intervention frigates (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) slated for the French Navy arrived at her new homeport in Brest on Friday, September 19.

Like her FDI sisters, the future Amiral Ronarc'h was built by French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group. She will be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces.

MHI Maritime Systems launches new patrol vessel for Japan Coast Guard

Japan Coast Guard's newest patrol vessel, Hiroshima, being launched
Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems held a naming and launching ceremony for a new 3,500-tonne patrol vessel for the Japan Coast Guard at its Tamano yard on September 11.

The new ship, which was ordered in the 2022 fiscal year, has been named Hiroshima.

Sweden to acquire 20 new amphibious battalion group boats

Render of Sweden's new amphibious battalion group boats
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed a contract with the Finnish supplier Marine Alutech for the re-acquisition of twenty group boats for the country's amphibious battalions.

The new vessels are intended to replace group boats that Sweden previously donated to Ukraine.

