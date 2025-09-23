Royal Australian Navy's final Evolved Cape-class patrol boat floated out

Austal Australia has launched the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN) 10th Evolved Cape-class patrol boat at its Henderson facilities in Western Australia.

Upon completion, the future HMAS Cape Hawke will have an LOA of 57.8 metres, a beam of 10.3 metres, a draught of approximately three metres, and accommodation for 32 crewmembers and other personnel.

Austal said the Evolved Capes were built with a number of enhancements over the baseline Cape-class patrol boats, improving operational capability and crew capacity compared to the vessels already operated by the navy and Australian Border Force.