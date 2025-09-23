French Navy's lead FDI frigate arrives at new homeport

The first of three defence and intervention frigates (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) slated for the French Navy arrived at her new homeport in Brest on Friday, September 19.
Like her FDI sisters, the future Amiral Ronarc'h was built by French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group. She will be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces.
The FDI honours Pierre-Alexis Ronarc'h, a French Navy admiral who saw service during the First World War.
The frigate has a length of 121 metres, a beam of 18 metres, and armament consisting of surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and a 76mm naval gun.
The Naval Group said the FDI ships are also the first frigates to benefit from a digital architecture that will enable them to adapt continuously to technological and operational developments.
The company remarked that, as a result, the FDIs will be able to deal with current and future high-spectrum threats, with 360-degree coverage in all frequency bands, and process an ever-increasing amount of data.