French Navy's lead FDI frigate arrives at new homeport

The first of three defence and intervention frigates (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) slated for the French Navy arrived at her new homeport in Brest on Friday, September 19.

Like her FDI sisters, the future Amiral Ronarc'h was built by French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group. She will be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces.