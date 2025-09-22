Sweden to acquire 20 new amphibious battalion group boats

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed a contract with the Finnish supplier Marine Alutech for the re-acquisition of twenty group boats for the country's amphibious battalions.
The new vessels are intended to replace group boats that Sweden previously donated to Ukraine.
The contract has a value of approximately SEK130 million ($14 million). The first boat will be delivered as a pre-series vessel, with the final delivery of all twenty boats to take place in 2028.
The group boats are used for transport within the amphibious battalions' operational and base areas and can carry eight people plus two crew members, or smaller amounts of cargo.
According to the FMV, the new boats will have improved capabilities compared to the older version.
“It is mainly about the fact that we have taken measures to improve maritime safety and made adjustments to the needs of the new amphibious battalions,” said Agnes Moberg, Project Manager for FMV's marine operations area.