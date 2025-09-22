MHI Maritime Systems launches new patrol vessel for Japan Coast Guard

Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems held a naming and launching ceremony for a new 3,500-tonne patrol vessel for the Japan Coast Guard at its Tamano yard on September 11.
The new ship, which was ordered in the 2022 fiscal year, has been named Hiroshima.
Following the launch, the vessel will undergo outfitting work on its hull, engine, electrical equipment, and weapons. It is scheduled to be handed over to the Japan Coast Guard in the 2026 fiscal year.
The Hiroshima will be the sixth 3,500-tonne patrol vessel of its type to be built at the Tamano factory.
The new patrol vessel has an overall length of approximately 120 metres and a breadth of about 14 metres, with a gross tonnage of approximately 3,500 tonnes.
Following the specifications of its preceding vessels, Hiroshima is expected to be equipped with four Yanmar 8EY33W diesel engines producing a total output of 24,000 horsepower (17,897 kilowatts) and two 40mm single-barreled machine guns.