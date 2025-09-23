Naval Submersibles

Royal Navy commissions sixth Astute-class submarine

King Charles III speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Royal Navy Astute-class submarine HMS Agamemnon, September 22, 2025. To the King's left is Commander David Crosby, captain of Agamemnon.
King Charles III speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Royal Navy Astute-class submarine HMS Agamemnon, September 22, 2025. To the King's left is Commander David Crosby, captain of Agamemnon.Royal Navy
The Royal Navy commissioned its newest Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine in a ceremony on Monday, September 22.

HMS Agamemnon, the sixth boat in the Astute-class, was formally welcomed into Royal Navy service in a ceremony with King Charles III as guest of honour.

The submarine has a length of 97 metres, a hull diameter of 11.3 metres, a submerged displacement of over 7,400 tonnes, a maximum speed of 30 knots, and a crew complement of 98 officers and enlisted sailors. Armament includes up to 38 Spearfish torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

As with her Astute-class sister boats, Agamemnon will be capable of missions ranging from task force protection to long-range strikes and intelligence gathering. She is also be capable of circumnavigating the globe while submerged, producing her own oxygen and drinking water.

Agamemnon and her Astute-class sisters were built by BAE Systems to replace the Royal Navy's 1980s-era Trafalgar-class nuclear-powered boats.

The submarine will now continue undergoing preparations to leave BAE Systems' yard at Barrow-in-Furness and sail to her future home at HMNB Clyde, where she will join her five sisters that are already in service.

