Royal Navy commissions sixth Astute-class submarine

The Royal Navy commissioned its newest Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine in a ceremony on Monday, September 22.
HMS Agamemnon, the sixth boat in the Astute-class, was formally welcomed into Royal Navy service in a ceremony with King Charles III as guest of honour.
The submarine has a length of 97 metres, a hull diameter of 11.3 metres, a submerged displacement of over 7,400 tonnes, a maximum speed of 30 knots, and a crew complement of 98 officers and enlisted sailors. Armament includes up to 38 Spearfish torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.
As with her Astute-class sister boats, Agamemnon will be capable of missions ranging from task force protection to long-range strikes and intelligence gathering. She is also be capable of circumnavigating the globe while submerged, producing her own oxygen and drinking water.
Agamemnon and her Astute-class sisters were built by BAE Systems to replace the Royal Navy's 1980s-era Trafalgar-class nuclear-powered boats.
The submarine will now continue undergoing preparations to leave BAE Systems' yard at Barrow-in-Furness and sail to her future home at HMNB Clyde, where she will join her five sisters that are already in service.