Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | October 28 – South Korean submarine, future Spanish Navy intelligence ship and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | October 28 – South Korean submarine, future Spanish Navy intelligence ship and more
Published on

Recent deliveries include a US Coast Guard fast cutter and an Indonesian navy missile-equipped attack craft. South Korea's newest submarine has been launched into the water for the first time. Lastly, development work has begun on new auxiliary ships for the US and Spanish navies.

US Coast Guard takes delivery of fast response cutter Olivia Hooker

USCGC Olivia Hooker, the US Coast Guard's 61st Sentinel-class fast response cutter
USCGC Olivia Hooker, the US Coast Guard's 61st Sentinel-class fast response cutterBollinger Shipyards

The US Coast Guard has taken delivery of its 61st Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana.

As with her earlier sisters, the future USCGC Olivia Hooker has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a state of the art C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat. Her armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.

Indonesian Navy commissions new fast attack craft

Commissioning ceremony of the Indonesian Navy fact attack craft KRI Belati, October 24, 2025
Commissioning ceremony of the Indonesian Navy fact attack craft KRI Belati, October 24, 2025Indonesian Navy

The Indonesian Navy commissioned a new warship into service during a ceremony in North Jakarta on Friday, October 24.

KRI Belati is missile-equipped fast attack craft (FACM) with a length of 62 metres, a beam of nine metres, a displacement of 500 tonnes, a crew complement of 62, and a propulsion system that can run on both conventional fuel and biofuel and includes conventional propellers and waterjets.

HD Hyundai Heavy, HII to jointly build US Navy auxiliary ships

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Huntington Ingalls have agreed to jointly build US Navy auxiliary ships, the South Korean shipbuilder said on Sunday.

In a bid to advance cooperation in shipbuilding between the two countries, HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls signed a memorandum of agreement in Gyeongju, South Korea, where Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events will take place throughout next week, HD Hyundai Heavy said in a statement.

Spanish Government approves start of definition phase for future intelligence gathering ship

The Spanish Government, through the Council of Ministers, has approved the start of the definition phase for a future intelligence gathering ship for the Spanish Navy.

The new vessel will replace the intelligence gathering ship Alerta, which is nearing the end of her operational life after having been in service with the Spanish Navy since 1992.

South Korea's fourth KSS-III submarine hits the water

Launch of the Republic of Korea Navy KSS-III submarine ROKS Jang Yeong-sil, October 22, 2025
Launch of the Republic of Korea Navy KSS-III submarine ROKS Jang Yeong-sil, October 22, 2025Republic of Korea Navy

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has launched a new KSS-III diesel-electric submarine ordered by the Republic of Korea Navy.

The future ROKS Jang Yeong-sil is the fourth overall boat to be built under the KSS-III series, otherwise known as the Dosan Ahn Changho-class.

Europe
Asia
North America
Louisiana
Bollinger Shipyards
fast response cutter
Sentinel class
US Coast Guard
US Navy
Spain
Indonesia
South Korea
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Hanwha Ocean
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
Dosan Ahn Changho class
Republic of Korea Navy
Indonesian Navy
Spanish Navy
United States
Tesco Indomaritim
KSS III
ROKS Jang Yeong sil
KRI Belati
USCGC Olivia Hooker

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com