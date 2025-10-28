Security Vessel News Roundup | October 28 – South Korean submarine, future Spanish Navy intelligence ship and more

Recent deliveries include a US Coast Guard fast cutter and an Indonesian navy missile-equipped attack craft. South Korea's newest submarine has been launched into the water for the first time. Lastly, development work has begun on new auxiliary ships for the US and Spanish navies.
The US Coast Guard has taken delivery of its 61st Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana.
As with her earlier sisters, the future USCGC Olivia Hooker has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a state of the art C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat. Her armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.
The Indonesian Navy commissioned a new warship into service during a ceremony in North Jakarta on Friday, October 24.
KRI Belati is missile-equipped fast attack craft (FACM) with a length of 62 metres, a beam of nine metres, a displacement of 500 tonnes, a crew complement of 62, and a propulsion system that can run on both conventional fuel and biofuel and includes conventional propellers and waterjets.
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Huntington Ingalls have agreed to jointly build US Navy auxiliary ships, the South Korean shipbuilder said on Sunday.
In a bid to advance cooperation in shipbuilding between the two countries, HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls signed a memorandum of agreement in Gyeongju, South Korea, where Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events will take place throughout next week, HD Hyundai Heavy said in a statement.
The Spanish Government, through the Council of Ministers, has approved the start of the definition phase for a future intelligence gathering ship for the Spanish Navy.
The new vessel will replace the intelligence gathering ship Alerta, which is nearing the end of her operational life after having been in service with the Spanish Navy since 1992.
South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has launched a new KSS-III diesel-electric submarine ordered by the Republic of Korea Navy.
The future ROKS Jang Yeong-sil is the fourth overall boat to be built under the KSS-III series, otherwise known as the Dosan Ahn Changho-class.