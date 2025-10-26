HD Hyundai Heavy, HII to jointly build US Navy auxiliary ships

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Huntington Ingalls have agreed to jointly build US Navy auxiliary ships, the South Korean shipbuilder said on Sunday.

In a bid to advance cooperation in shipbuilding between the two countries, HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls signed a memorandum of agreement in Gyeongju, South Korea, where Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events will take place throughout next week, HD Hyundai Heavy said in a statement.