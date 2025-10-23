South Korea's fourth KSS-III submarine hits the water

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has launched a new KSS-III diesel-electric submarine ordered by the Republic of Korea Navy.
The future ROKS Jang Yeong-sil is the fourth overall boat to be built under the KSS-III series, otherwise known as the Dosan Ahn Changho-class.
The submarine is also the first to be built under KSS-III batch II. Notable differences from the batch I boats will include longer hulls, heavier displacements, and a greater quantity of locally manufactured components including the lithium batteries.
South Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration had earlier said that the increased quantity of locally sourced components will help minimise the risk of construction delays due to export controls and intellectual proprietary disputes that may arise in the future.
Like her sisters, the 3,600-tonne, 89.3-metre Jang Yeong-sil will be crewed by 50 officers and enlisted sailors and will be capable of a maximum speed of 20 knots. Armament will include ballistic missiles and torpedoes.
The submarine is scheduled for commissioning in 2026.