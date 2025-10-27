Indonesian Navy commissions new fast attack craft

The Indonesian Navy commissioned a new warship into service during a ceremony in North Jakarta on Friday, October 24.
KRI Belati is missile-equipped fast attack craft (FACM) with a length of 62 metres, a beam of nine metres, a displacement of 500 tonnes, a crew complement of 62, and a propulsion system that can run on both conventional fuel and biofuel and includes conventional propellers and waterjets.
Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, confirmed that the service's future FACMs will also feature combined propeller and waterjet propulsion to ensure improved performance and fuel efficiency.
The propulsion arrangement can deliver speeds of up to 30 knots.
Privately owned shipbuilder Tesco Indomaritim constructed the FACM at its facilities in Bekasi, West Java.
Belati is fitted with a combat management system and a data distribution system from Havelsan. Her armament meanwhile includes a Leonardo 40mm gun on a remote weapon station, two 20mm autocannons, and Roketsan Atmaca surface-to-surface missiles.
The FACM will be operated primarily in Indonesia's eastern waters.