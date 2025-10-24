Spanish Government approves start of definition phase for future intelligence gathering ship

The Spanish Government, through the Council of Ministers, has approved the start of the definition phase for a future intelligence gathering ship for the Spanish Navy.
The new vessel will replace the intelligence gathering ship Alerta, which is nearing the end of her operational life after having been in service with the Spanish Navy since 1992.
Alerta was built in 1985 and was operated by East Germany's Volksmarine naval service under the name Jasmund until she was decommissioned and sold to Spain.
As part of the definition phase, Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia will carry out engineering studies through which a naval platform will be defined. Specifically, the vessel will be designed with the capacity to conduct intelligence and electronic warfare operations in a maritime environment.
Navantia expects that the vessel will provide the Spanish Navy with with advanced capabilities for signals intelligence, cyber defence, and electronic warfare.
The estimated value of the execution order for the definition phase is €14 million (US$16 million), and Navantia expects the definition phase will last eleven months.