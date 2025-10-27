US Coast Guard takes delivery of fast response cutter Olivia Hooker

The US Coast Guard has taken delivery of its 61st Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana.
As with her earlier sisters, the future USCGC Olivia Hooker has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a state of the art C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat. Her armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.
The Sentinel-class cutters are designed for multiple missions including drug and migrant interdiction, ports, waterways and coastal security, fishery patrols, and search and rescue.
The 61st Sentinel-class FRC is named after the late Dr Olivia Juliette Hooker, who had served with the US Coast Guard Women's Reserve during World War II. She later became a professor at Fordham University as well as a civil rights advocate.
The future Olivia Hooker will be homeported in Pascagoula, Mississippi.