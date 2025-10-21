Security Vessel News Roundup | October 22 – Tongan and Dutch landing craft, Spanish Tax Agency's new patrol boat and more

Recent deliveries include a landing craft for the Tongan military and a customs patrol boat for the Spanish Government. Construction continues on a surface ship for the Republic of Singapore Navy and a US Navy salvage vessel. Lastly, a Finnish boatbuilder has been selected to supply new landing craft to the Dutch Korps Marinier naval infantry force.
Singapore defence shipbuilder ST Engineering launched the Republic of Singapore Navy's first Victory-class multi-role combat vessel (MRCV) in a ceremony on Tuesday, October 21.
Development of the MRCVs is being undertaken jointly by ST Engineering and the Defence Science and Technology Agency of the Singaporean government. Deliveries of the ships are scheduled to commence in 2028.
Bollinger Shipyards has laid the keel of the future USNS Lenni Lenape, the ninth Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ship (T-ATS) ordered by the US Navy.
The future Lenni Lenape is also the sixth Navajo-class T-ATS to be built by Bollinger. She is also the first US Navy vessel to carry the name of the Lenni Lenape tribe of Pennsylvania, which was the first tribe to sign a treaty with the United States in 1778.
The Spanish Tax Agency recently took delivery of a new coastal patrol boat.
Gavilán I will be based in the Muros bay in the province of A Coruña. She is specially designed to carry out operational tasks in bays, river mouths and any area near the coast where her services may be required.
Finnish shipbuilder Marine Alutech has been selected to supply a new class of landing craft to the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps (Korps Mariniers).
Given the official designation of "littoral assault craft" (LAC), the vessels will replace the Korps Mariniers' older landing craft vehicle and personnel.
The Tongan Maritime Force recently commissioned its new landing craft into service.
VOEA Late was handed over by the Australian Department of Defence to help enhance Tonga’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities. The vessel is also intended to improve the nation’s ability to deter, detect, and disrupt illegal maritime activities in the region.