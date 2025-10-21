Security Vessel News Roundup | October 22 – Tongan and Dutch landing craft, Spanish Tax Agency's new patrol boat and more

Bollinger Shipyards has laid the keel of the future USNS Lenni Lenape, the ninth Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ship (T-ATS) ordered by the US Navy.

The future Lenni Lenape is also the sixth Navajo-class T-ATS to be built by Bollinger. She is also the first US Navy vessel to carry the name of the Lenni Lenape tribe of Pennsylvania, which was the first tribe to sign a treaty with the United States in 1778.