New coastal patrol boat delivered to Spanish Tax Agency

The Spanish Tax Agency recently took delivery of a new coastal patrol boat.
Gavilán I will be based in the Muros bay in the province of A Coruña. She is specially designed to carry out operational tasks in bays, river mouths and any area near the coast where her services may be required.
Built in FRP and composites, she will also be used to transport personnel between nearby areas.
The boat measures 11.4 by 3.4 metres and has been developed to combine high performance, reliability, construction quality, and navigation characteristics in accordance with the specific requirements set out by the owner.
Gavilán I is powered by two Mercury F350 four-stroke outboard engines, each with 350 hp (260 kW). These will enable the boat to reach a maximum speed of over 40 knots and sail up to 150 nautical miles.
The vessel will crewed by four people. Tank capacities are 800 litres and 50 litres for fuel and freshwater, respectively.