Finnish builder to supply new landing craft to Royal Netherlands Marine Corps

Finnish shipbuilder Marine Alutech has been selected to supply a new class of landing craft to the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps (Korps Mariniers).
Given the official designation of "littoral assault craft" (LAC), the vessels will replace the Korps Mariniers' older landing craft vehicle and personnel.
The LACs are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028.
Marine Alutech said the LACs have been designed to support the new doctrine of the Korps Mariniers. The doctrine focuses on the simultaneous landing of marines and their equipment from amphibious transport ships positioned further offshore.
The builder added that the new craft will provide protection in hostile environments and will be equipped with a range of weapon systems.
Marine Alutech said the newer vessels will also be faster, capable of covering greater distances, and can operate at sea for longer periods compared to the current small landing craft.
The LACs are designed to be compatible with both the current generation of Royal Netherlands Navy amphibious ships and the next generation of amphibious transport ships.