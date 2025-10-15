Tongan Maritime Force's newest landing craft enters service

The landing craft has all-steel construction, an LOA of 30 metres, a beam of eight metres, a hull draught of only 1.3 metres, a depth of 3.3 metres, a crew of six, and a maximum cargo capacity of 60 tonnes.

Two Caterpillar C12 engines that each produce 339 kW at 2,100 rpm drive two fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of eight knots and a service speed of six knots.

The landing craft was provided to Tonga as part of the Pacific Maritime Security Program, the Australian Government’s 30-year commitment to enhancing national and regional maritime security throughout the Pacific.