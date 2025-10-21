Republic of Singapore Navy's new multi-role vessel floated out

Upon completion, the future RSS Victory will have an LOA of 130 metres, a moulded beam of 19 metres, a draught of 5.2 metres, a crew complement of 110, and a helicopter deck.

The vessel will be able to operate in conditions of up to Sea State six, while the propulsion will deliver a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 15 knots.