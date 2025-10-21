Republic of Singapore Navy's new multi-role vessel floated out

Singapore defence shipbuilder ST Engineering launched the Republic of Singapore Navy's first Victory-class multi-role combat vessel (MRCV) in a ceremony on Tuesday, October 21.
Development of the MRCVs is being undertaken jointly by ST Engineering and the Defence Science and Technology Agency of the Singaporean government. Deliveries of the ships are scheduled to commence in 2028.
Upon completion, the future RSS Victory will have an LOA of 130 metres, a moulded beam of 19 metres, a draught of 5.2 metres, a crew complement of 110, and a helicopter deck.
The vessel will be able to operate in conditions of up to Sea State six, while the propulsion will deliver a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 15 knots.
Space will be available for two rigid inflatable boats for at-sea interception and boardings and an unmanned surface vehicle to be launched and recovered via a dedicated LARS setup.
The MRCV will also be able to transport up to 20 containerised mission modules.