VESSEL REVIEW | USNS Navajo & USNS Cherokee Nation – US Navy places new towing and salvage ship class into service

The US Navy has begun operating the first two vessels of a new class of purpose-built, towing, salvage and rescue ships (T-ATS).

USNS Navajo and USNS Cherokee Nation are the first two T-ATS under the 12-strong Navajo-class, which have been designed to support the navy's fleet operations. Construction of these two vessels and three other sisters was undertaken at Bollinger Shipyards in Louisiana while Austal USA in Alabama is building the remaining five vessels.