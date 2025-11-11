Security Vessel News Roundup | November 12 – Canadian and French patrol ships, Korea-Peru submarine agreement and more

US Navy exercises options for two more replenishment oilers for $1.7b

General Dynamics NASSCO, a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded $1.7 billion for the construction of two more John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers, the T-AO 215 and T-AO 216. The ships are part of a multi-ship contract awarded to NASSCO by the US Navy in 2024 for the construction of T-AOs 214 through 221.

NASSCO is now under contract to build 17 of the navy's program of record, having been awarded contracts for the first six ships in 2016 and three more in 2022. The shipyard has delivered the first four ships of the class, with five additional T-AOs currently under construction.