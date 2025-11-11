Security Vessel News Roundup | November 12 – Canadian and French patrol ships, Korea-Peru submarine agreement and more

A large rescue and salvage ship has begun undergoing sea trials in Russia while construction continues on new patrol ships for the Canadian Coast Guard and the French Navy. Agreements have meanwhile been signed for new US Navy supply ships and Peru's future submarines.
General Dynamics NASSCO, a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded $1.7 billion for the construction of two more John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers, the T-AO 215 and T-AO 216. The ships are part of a multi-ship contract awarded to NASSCO by the US Navy in 2024 for the construction of T-AOs 214 through 221.
NASSCO is now under contract to build 17 of the navy's program of record, having been awarded contracts for the first six ships in 2016 and three more in 2022. The shipyard has delivered the first four ships of the class, with five additional T-AOs currently under construction.
French shipyard Socarenam has launched the fifth in a new class of six offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) ordered by the French Navy.
The future Philippe Bernardino belongs to the POM-class OPVs designed by French naval architecture firm Mauric and built by Socarenam. Deliveries of the ships began in 2023 with the hand-over of class lead ship Auguste Benebig.
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the Peruvian state-run shipyard SIMA for the joint development and construction of the Peruvian Navy's next-generation submarines.
The LOI, which was signed on November 3, is a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) from November 2024 and a memorandum of agreement (MOA) from April 2025. It serves to detail the terms of the formal joint development and construction contract, which the two companies aim to finalise within 2025.
Canada's Irving Shipbuilding has laid the keel of the future CCGS Sermilik Glacier, the second of two Arctic and offshore patrol ships (AOPS) ordered by the Canadian Coast Guard.
As her designation implies, the ship is designed to be capable of patrols in Arctic and offshore waters within Canada's exclusive economic zone. The hull was therefore designed to be compliant to IACS Polar Class 5, giving the ship limited icebreaking capability.
The Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has completed conducting the initial factory sea trials of Kerch Strait (Kerchenskiy Proliv), a new Project MPSV06 large emergency response vessel ordered by the Russian Marine Rescue Service.
The trials were conducted to gauge the performance of the vessel's main and auxiliary engines as well as the navigation complex and the onboard life support systems.