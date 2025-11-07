Russian Marine Rescue Service's newest salvage ship completes initial factory sea trials

The Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has completed conducting the initial factory sea trials of Kerch Strait (Kerchenskiy Proliv), a new Project MPSV06 large emergency response vessel ordered by the Russian Marine Rescue Service.
The trials were conducted to gauge the performance of the vessel's main and auxiliary engines as well as the navigation complex and the onboard life support systems.
The second stage of factory sea trials will cover the comprehensive testing of all onboard systems.
Upon completion, Kerch Strait will be capable of search and rescue, firefighting, salvage, and oil spill response even in ice areas. Space will be available for 22 crewmembers and medical staff plus up to 12 additional personnel.
The vessel was designed by the Marine Engineering Bureau and is certified for operation in unlimited navigation areas including Russia's Northern Sea Route.
Construction of the Project MPSV06 vessel began in 2010 but was put on hold. The vessel was finally launched into the water in November 2020.