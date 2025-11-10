HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signs LOI with Peru's SIMA for submarine project

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the Peruvian state-run shipyard SIMA for the joint development and construction of the Peruvian Navy's next-generation submarines.

The LOI, which was signed on November 3, is a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) from November 2024 and a memorandum of agreement (MOA) from April 2025. It serves to detail the terms of the formal joint development and construction contract, which the two companies aim to finalise within 2025.