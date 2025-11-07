Coast Guard

Keel laid for Canadian Coast Guard's second Arctic and offshore patrol ship

Laying of the keel of CCGS Sermilik Glacier, the Canadian Coast Guard's second Arctic and offshore patrol ship
Laying of the keel of CCGS Sermilik Glacier, the Canadian Coast Guard's second Arctic and offshore patrol shipIrving Shipbuilding
Published on

Canada's Irving Shipbuilding has laid the keel of the future CCGS Sermilik Glacier, the second of two Arctic and offshore patrol ships (AOPS) ordered by the Canadian Coast Guard.

As her designation implies, the ship is designed to be capable of patrols in Arctic and offshore waters within Canada's exclusive economic zone. The hull is therefore being built in compliance with IACS Polar Class 5, giving the ship limited icebreaking capability.

Six AOPS were also built by Irving Shipbuilding for the Royal Canadian Navy, where they are alternatively known as the Harry DeWolf-class.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s AOPS variants will be tasked with a wide range of missions. Both ships will operate as the Canadian Coast Guard’s primary platform with increased capabilities to support fisheries enforcement on Canada’s east coast and to support search and rescue and icebreaking operations while strengthening Canada’s presence in the Arctic.

Like their navy counterparts, the coast guard's AOPS will each have a length of 103 metres, a beam of 19 metres, a displacement of 6,600 tonnes, and a speed of 17 knots.

Canada
North America
polar
Arctic
Canadian Coast Guard
Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship
Harry DeWolf class
Irving Shipbuilding
Royal Canadian Navy
Nova Scotia
CCGS Sermilik Glacier

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com