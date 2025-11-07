Keel laid for Canadian Coast Guard's second Arctic and offshore patrol ship

Six AOPS were also built by Irving Shipbuilding for the Royal Canadian Navy, where they are alternatively known as the Harry DeWolf-class.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s AOPS variants will be tasked with a wide range of missions. Both ships will operate as the Canadian Coast Guard’s primary platform with increased capabilities to support fisheries enforcement on Canada’s east coast and to support search and rescue and icebreaking operations while strengthening Canada’s presence in the Arctic.

Like their navy counterparts, the coast guard's AOPS will each have a length of 103 metres, a beam of 19 metres, a displacement of 6,600 tonnes, and a speed of 17 knots.