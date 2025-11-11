Naval Auxiliary/Support

US Navy exercises options for two more replenishment oilers for $1.7b

USNS Earl Warren John Lewis class
The US Navy John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren (representative photo only)US Navy
General Dynamics NASSCO, a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded $1.7 billion for the construction of two more John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers, the T-AO 215 and T-AO 216. The ships are part of a multi-ship contract awarded to NASSCO by the US Navy in 2024 for the construction of T-AOs 214 through 221.

NASSCO is now under contract to build 17 of the navy's program of record, having been awarded contracts for the first six ships in 2016 and three more in 2022. The shipyard has delivered the first four ships of the class, with five additional T-AOs currently under construction.

The 742-foot-long (226-metre-long) vessels are designed to transfer fuel to US Navy ships operating at sea. They have a full load displacement of 49,850 tons, a capacity to carry 162,000 barrels of oil, and can travel at speeds up to 20 knots (37 kilometres per hour).

"The T-AO program holds significant importance to the men and women of NASSCO and is one we take great pride in – it's the longest running Navy production series in NASSCO history," said Dave Carver, president of General Dynamics NASSCO.

