Security Vessel News Roundup | May 26 – Japanese stealth warship delivery, Italian police boat orders and more

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has delivered the future JS Natori, the ninth of a planned 12 Mogami-class stealth frigates ordered by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

Like its sisters, the future Natori measures 130 by 16 metres and displaces approximately 5,500 tonnes at full load. Power is provided by a Rolls-Royce gas turbine and two MAN diesel engines in a combined diesel and gas arrangement to deliver speeds in excess of 30 knots.

Her armament includes a 127mm naval gun, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, machine guns on remote weapon stations, and mines.