Security Vessel News Roundup | May 26 – Japanese stealth warship delivery, Italian police boat orders and more

The US Coast Guard has commissioned its newest cutter while a stealth frigate has been delivered to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force. Construction continues on naval ships for Finland and Malaysia. Lastly, Italy's financial police force has placed orders for new patrol vessels.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has delivered the future JS Natori, the ninth of a planned 12 Mogami-class stealth frigates ordered by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).
Like its sisters, the future Natori measures 130 by 16 metres and displaces approximately 5,500 tonnes at full load. Power is provided by a Rolls-Royce gas turbine and two MAN diesel engines in a combined diesel and gas arrangement to deliver speeds in excess of 30 knots.
Her armament includes a 127mm naval gun, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, machine guns on remote weapon stations, and mines.
Turkish defence shipbuilder STM has launched the first vessel in a new class of three warships that the company is building for the Royal Malaysian Navy.
The future KD Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil and her sisters, which have been officially designated as littoral mission ships (LMS), will be built in Turkey with STM as the prime contractor responsible for all phases of the project from design to delivery.
STM will undertake ship design, project management, construction management, material/system procurement, integration design and installation, tests, and integrated logistics support (ILS) activities. The company will also be responsible for the preparation of design and ILS documents related to the project.
Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions has launched the second Pohjanmaa-class multi-purpose corvette ordered from the company by the Finnish Navy.
Upon completion, the corvette will have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70.
The ship will be powered by a combined diesel-electric and gas (CODLAG) propulsion arrangement consisting of a GE LM2500 gas turbine and four MAN 1,920kW generators. The CODLAG setup will propel the corvette to a maximum speed in excess of 26 knots.
The US Coast Guard commissioned its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) in a ceremony in New York City on Friday, May 22.
Built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana, USCGC Vincent Danz is the coast guard's 62nd FRC. As with her sisters, she has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.
Her armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.
The Italian General Command of the financial police, Guardia di Finanza, awarded Intermarine a contract for the construction of two patrol vessels.
The agreement has a total potential value of €288 million ($334 million) to support law enforcement and maritime policing operations.
While the contract comprises an immediate start on construction for the first two vessels valued at €28.2 million, an option also exists for 15 additional vessels and associated logistical support worth €260 million. Both parties will sign the agreement once technical and administrative procedures are completed.