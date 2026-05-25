Turkish builder launches lead vessel of new Malaysian warship class

Turkish defence shipbuilder STM has launched the first vessel in a new class of three warships that the company is building for the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The future KD Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil and her sisters, which have been officially designated as littoral mission ships (LMS), will be built in Turkey with STM as the prime contractor responsible for all phases of the project from design to delivery.

STM will undertake ship design, project management, construction management, material/system procurement, integration design and installation, tests, and integrated logistics support (ILS) activities. The company will also be responsible for the preparation of design and ILS documents related to the project.