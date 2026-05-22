Italy orders two patrol vessels for financial police

The Italian General Command of the financial police, Guardia di Finanza, awarded Intermarine a contract for the construction of two patrol vessels.
The agreement has a total potential value of €288 million ($334 million) to support law enforcement and maritime policing operations.
While the contract comprises an immediate start on construction for the first two vessels valued at €28.2 million, an option also exists for 15 additional vessels and associated logistical support worth €260 million. Both parties will sign the agreement once technical and administrative procedures are completed.
Intermarine reported that the new patrol vessels will feature a hybrid powertrain and a hull designed for seaworthiness.
These vessels are intended to help the Guardia di Finanza counter illegal activities and increase rapid response capabilities in Italian territorial waters.
Intermarine Chief Executive Officer Livio Corghi stated the agreement strengthens the relationship between the shipbuilder and the agency. According to Corghi, the contract, "recognises the company’s ability to address the modern challenges facing the shipbuilding sector".