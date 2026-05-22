Italy orders two patrol vessels for financial police

The Italian General Command of the financial police, Guardia di Finanza, awarded Intermarine a contract for the construction of two patrol vessels.

The agreement has a total potential value of €288 million ($334 million) to support law enforcement and maritime policing operations.

While the contract comprises an immediate start on construction for the first two vessels valued at €28.2 million, an option also exists for 15 additional vessels and associated logistical support worth €260 million. Both parties will sign the agreement once technical and administrative procedures are completed.