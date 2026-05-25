US Coast Guard commissions fast response cutter Vincent Danz

The US Coast Guard commissioned its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) in a ceremony in New York City on Friday, May 22.

Built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana, USCGC Vincent Danz is the coast guard's 62nd FRC. As with her sisters, she has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

Her armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.