Japanese builder delivers ninth Mogami-class stealth frigate to JMSDF

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has delivered the future JS Natori, the ninth of a planned 12 Mogami-class stealth frigates ordered by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).
Like its sisters, the future Natori measures 130 by 16 metres and displaces approximately 5,500 tonnes at full load. Power is provided by a Rolls-Royce gas turbine and two MAN diesel engines in a combined diesel and gas arrangement to deliver speeds in excess of 30 knots.
Her armament includes a 127mm naval gun, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, machine guns on remote weapon stations, and mines.
The frigate has a flight deck and a hangar for use by an SH-60 Seahawk sonar-equipped helicopter for added anti-submarine capability. There is also onboard space for two rigid inflatable boats as well as unmanned surface and underwater vehicles with their deployment into and recovery from the water accomplished with the aid of a stern ramp.
The future Natori will be used on patrol and surveillance missions. Her area of operations will also include the East China Sea, particularly the waters surrounding the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands.
The Mogami-class frigates were developed in response to the JMSDF's need for multi-role surface combatants to replace the Asagiri-class destroyers and Abukuma-class destroyer escorts that were originally designed in the 1980s. The newer frigates also needed to possess nearly similar capabilities as the Akizuki-class destroyers but with smaller crew complements and fewer missile launchers.