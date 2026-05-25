Naval Ships

Finnish Navy's second Pohjanmaa-class corvette floated out

Representatives of the Finnish Navy and Rauma Marine Constructions at the launching ceremony for the second Pohjanmaa-class corvette
Representatives of the Finnish Navy and Rauma Marine Constructions at the launching ceremony for the second Pohjanmaa-class corvetteRauma Marine Constructions
Published on

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions has launched the second Pohjanmaa-class multi-purpose corvette ordered from the company by the Finnish Navy.

Upon completion, the corvette will have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70.

The ship will be powered by a combined diesel-electric and gas (CODLAG) propulsion arrangement consisting of a GE LM2500 gas turbine and four MAN 1,920kW generators. The CODLAG setup will propel the corvette to a maximum speed in excess of 26 knots.

Armament will include a 57mm naval gun, surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, mines, and machine guns fitted on remote weapon stations. Saab will provide the combat management system, which will include AESA and short-range 3D radars.

The vessel will also have ice capacity, allowing year-round operations in the Baltic Sea.

The four Pohjanmaa-class corvettes are scheduled to be delivered to the Finnish Navy beginning in 2029.

Europe
polar
Baltic Sea
Finland
Finnish Navy
Pohjanmaa class
Rauma Marine Constructions
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com