Finnish Navy's second Pohjanmaa-class corvette floated out

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions has launched the second Pohjanmaa-class multi-purpose corvette ordered from the company by the Finnish Navy.

Upon completion, the corvette will have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70.

The ship will be powered by a combined diesel-electric and gas (CODLAG) propulsion arrangement consisting of a GE LM2500 gas turbine and four MAN 1,920kW generators. The CODLAG setup will propel the corvette to a maximum speed in excess of 26 knots.