Security Vessel News Roundup | May 19 – Taiwanese missile-capable coast guard catamaran, Turkish landing craft and more

The US Navy commissioned its newest Freedom-class littoral combat ship (LCS) in a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, May 16.

USS Cleveland is the 16th and final Freedom-class LCS to be built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine under the Lockheed Martin-led shipbuilding team as well as the fourth US Navy vessel to be named after Ohio's second most populous city.

The ship will be homeported in Mayport, Florida, and is designed to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence operations.