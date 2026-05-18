US Navy commissions littoral combat ship Cleveland

The US Navy commissioned its newest Freedom-class littoral combat ship (LCS) in a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, May 16.
USS Cleveland is the 16th and final Freedom-class LCS to be built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine under the Lockheed Martin-led shipbuilding team as well as the fourth US Navy vessel to be named after Ohio's second most populous city.
The ship will be homeported in Mayport, Florida, and is designed to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence operations.
Cleveland has a length of 387 feet (118 metres), a beam of 58 feet (17.7 metres), a draught of 13 feet (3.9 metres), and space for 35 crewmembers plus up to 75 additional personnel. The vessel is capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots and is equipped with surface-to-air missiles and a BAE Systems Mk 110 57mm naval gun.
Deck space is available for an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter or two MQ-8 Fire Scout rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.