Taiwan’s coast guard fleet gets teeth with latest missile-ready ship

Taiwan's coast guard on Friday unveiled the last of its 12 new high-tech ships that can carry missiles in the event of war, underscoring what the minister in charge of the service said was the changing nature of its mission in facing down China.

The Anping-class catamaran patrol ships are based on the navy's Tuo Chiang-class fast attack warships: highly manoeuvrable stealth vessels designed to take out larger warships while operating close to Taiwan's shores.

The coast guard version has space at the back to fit anti-ship missiles to be used as a backup to the navy.

Speaking at the naming ceremony in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung for the 12th vessel, named "Donggang", Ocean Affairs Council minister Kuan Bi-ling said the coast guard no longer performs solely traditional law-enforcement duties.