Turkish Navy commissions lead vessel of new landing craft class

The Turkish Navy has officially welcomed a new landing craft into service.

TCG Ç-159 is the first unit in a planned class of eight landing craft ordered by the Turkish Navy. Construction of all eight vessels is being undertaken at the Istanbul facilities of Anadolu Shipyard.

The new landing craft has an LOA of 79.9 metres, a beam of 11.7 metres, a maximum draught of 2.5 metres, a displacement of 1,156 tonnes, and a total cargo capacity of 420 tonnes. A vehicle load on a single voyage may include up to three main battle tanks or 260 fully armed troops.