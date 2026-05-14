Turkish Navy commissions lead vessel of new landing craft class

The Turkish Navy has officially welcomed a new landing craft into service.
TCG Ç-159 is the first unit in a planned class of eight landing craft ordered by the Turkish Navy. Construction of all eight vessels is being undertaken at the Istanbul facilities of Anadolu Shipyard.
The new landing craft has an LOA of 79.9 metres, a beam of 11.7 metres, a maximum draught of 2.5 metres, a displacement of 1,156 tonnes, and a total cargo capacity of 420 tonnes. A vehicle load on a single voyage may include up to three main battle tanks or 260 fully armed troops.
Power is provided by two 3,400kW engines that drive fixed-pitch propellers. This configuration can deliver speeds of up to 20 knots.
The landing craft will also feature defensive armament in the form of two stabilised 12.7mm machine guns and two remotely controlled 25mm autocannon.
The vessel's secondary missions will include humanitarian relief, disaster response, and medical evacuation.
Ç-159 was delivered to the Turkish Navy in December 2025. The vessel's construction lasted approximately 18 months.