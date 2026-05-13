American shipbuilder receives $856m for US Navy oiler construction

General Dynamics NASSCO has secured $856 million in funding for the construction of the T-AO 217, a John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler for the US Navy.

This financial allocation follows an eight-ship block buy contract originally awarded in September 2024.

The company is presently contracted to deliver 17 vessels within the 20-ship programme of record. To date, five of these oilers have been delivered to the US Navy, while another five units remain under construction at the shipyard in San Diego.