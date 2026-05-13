American shipbuilder receives $856m for US Navy oiler construction

General Dynamics NASSCO has secured $856 million in funding for the construction of the T-AO 217, a John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler for the US Navy.
This financial allocation follows an eight-ship block buy contract originally awarded in September 2024.
The company is presently contracted to deliver 17 vessels within the 20-ship programme of record. To date, five of these oilers have been delivered to the US Navy, while another five units remain under construction at the shipyard in San Diego.
“Funding for ship 13 (T-AO 217) maintains a steady workforce and helps mitigate the risk of future layoffs,” stated Dave Carver, President of General Dynamics NASSCO.
He added that the company remains committed to delivering these vessels to the fleet while pursuing timely funding for the final four ships in the sequence.
The US Navy initially awarded a contract in 2016 for the design and construction of the first six ships in this generation of oilers. This agreement was modified in 2022 to include three additional vessels, followed by an eight-ship contract in 2024 for ships 10 through 17.
These 742-foot (226.16-metre) vessels are designed to transfer fuel to ships operating at sea and have a full load displacement of 49,850 tons (45,223 tonnes). Each vessel is capable of transporting 162,000 barrels (25,756 cubic metres) of oil alongside significant quantities of dry cargo.
The ships also provide aviation capabilities while maintaining speeds of up to 20 knots (37 kilometres per hour).
The T-AO programme is described by the company as its longest-running production series for the US Navy.