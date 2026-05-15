Keel laid for Russian Navy's ninth Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate

Russian shipyard Severnaya Verf laid the keel the future Russian Navy frigate Admiral Gromov during a ceremony on Thursday, May 14.
The ship is the ninth frigate to be built under the Project 22350 series, otherwise known as the Admiral Gorshkov-class.
Once in service, the 135- by 16-metre frigate will be used for missions that will include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, anti-air warfare, maritime border patrol, and escort for amphibious task forces.
The ship's armament will include a 30mm naval gun, anti-ship cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, a 30mm close-in weapon system, torpedoes, and two 14.5mm pedestal-mounted machine guns.
The electronics will consist of air and surface search radars, fire control radars, a sonar, a combat management system, electro-optical sensors, an electronic warfare suit, and countermeasures for use against hostile electro-optical weapon guidance systems.
The future Admiral Gromov will be operated as part of the Russian Northern Fleet. The frigate’s completion and delivery are scheduled for 2029.