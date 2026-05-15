Naval Ships

Keel laid for Russian Navy's ninth Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate

The Russian Navy Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov underway, July 10, 2018. Gorshkov is the lead ship of her class.
The Russian Navy Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov underway, July 10, 2018. Gorshkov is the lead ship of her class.Russian Ministry of Defence
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Russian shipyard Severnaya Verf laid the keel the future Russian Navy frigate Admiral Gromov during a ceremony on Thursday, May 14.

The ship is the ninth frigate to be built under the Project 22350 series, otherwise known as the Admiral Gorshkov-class.

Once in service, the 135- by 16-metre frigate will be used for missions that will include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, anti-air warfare, maritime border patrol, and escort for amphibious task forces.

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The ship's armament will include a 30mm naval gun, anti-ship cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, a 30mm close-in weapon system, torpedoes, and two 14.5mm pedestal-mounted machine guns.

The electronics will consist of air and surface search radars, fire control radars, a sonar, a combat management system, electro-optical sensors, an electronic warfare suit, and countermeasures for use against hostile electro-optical weapon guidance systems.

The future Admiral Gromov will be operated as part of the Russian Northern Fleet. The frigate’s completion and delivery are scheduled for 2029.

Europe
Russia
Russian Navy
United Shipbuilding Corporation
Severnaya Verf
Admiral Gorshkov class
Project 22350
Admiral Gromov (vessel)
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