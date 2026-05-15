Keel laid for Russian Navy's ninth Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate

Russian shipyard Severnaya Verf laid the keel the future Russian Navy frigate Admiral Gromov during a ceremony on Thursday, May 14.

The ship is the ninth frigate to be built under the Project 22350 series, otherwise known as the Admiral Gorshkov-class.

Once in service, the 135- by 16-metre frigate will be used for missions that will include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, anti-air warfare, maritime border patrol, and escort for amphibious task forces.