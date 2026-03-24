Security Vessel News Roundup | March 24 – Latvian naval catamaran concept, German SWATH transfer boat order and more

A new patrol ship has been delivered to the Indonesian Navy while development continues on small naval craft in Finland and Latvia. The US Navy has modified an existing shipbuilding contract to accelerate the construction of its future submarines. Lastly, a French-Greek collaboration will study opportunities in further development of surface ships and submarines.
The US Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $15 billion contract modification to accelerate the serial construction of the Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarine programs. Extending through 2035, the agreement covers design work, lead-yard support, sustainment, and supplier-base expansion.
Funding for the modifications is primarily sourced from the 2026 National Sea-Based Deterrence Fund, with additional contributions from the Maritime Industrial Base.
Construction is currently underway on the USS District of Columbia and the USS Wisconsin, while work has also commenced on the USS Groton. The navy reported that the newly awarded contract will support advanced construction and the procurement of long-lead items for the USS Groton.
Metlen and French defence firm Naval Group signed a memorandum of understanding on March 19 to explore future collaboration on submarine and surface ship projects.
Metlen said this partnership positions itself as a strategic partner within the supply chain of Naval Group. The Greek company already manufactures key components for the FDI frigate for both Hellenic and French programmes.
Naval Group stated that the expertise of its partner could lead to broader industrial cooperation across several naval platforms. This potential cooperation includes work on surface ships and submarines destined for global markets.
Latvian ship designer and builder Latitude Yachts will establish a new company that will focus on developing modern vessels for security and defence operations.
The first project of the new company Latitude Naval Technologies (LNT) will be a catamaran vessel intended for use in maritime security operations, patrolling, and other specialised tasks that require speed and stability.
LNT's facilities will be established in the Freeport of Riga. The catamaran, as well as all future vessels to be built by the company, will be of composite construction.
The second of two new patrol ships slated for the Indonesian Navy arrived in home waters late last week upon the conclusion of her delivery voyage from Italy.
Like her earlier sister KRI Brawijaya, KRI Prabu Siliwangi was originally built as an offshore patrol vessel (pattugliatore polivalente d'altura; PPA) belonging to the Thaon di Revel-class ordered by the Italian Navy from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.
The two PPA ships were handed over to the Indonesian Navy in fulfilment of a €1.18 billion (US$1.23 billion) contract signed with Fincantieri in 2024.
Prabu Siliwangi has an LOA of 143 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, and accommodation for 135 crewmembers.
Finnish shipbuilder Tyovene has been awarded a contract for the design and construction of a new personnel transfer vessel for use by the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces.
The 29-metre vessel will be based in Neustadt in Holstein and operated primarily in the Baltic Sea. She will be used to transfer personnel from the naval harbour in Neustadt to larger naval vessels operating offshore.
Tyovene said the vessel will be designed to accommodate up to 60 personnel and will enable safe and efficient transport and ship-to-ship transfer operations at sea.