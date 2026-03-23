Indonesian Navy patrol ship arrives in home waters

The second of two new patrol ships slated for the Indonesian Navy arrived in home waters late last week upon the conclusion of her delivery voyage from Italy.
Like her earlier sister KRI Brawijaya, KRI Prabu Siliwangi was originally built as an offshore patrol vessel (pattugliatore polivalente d'altura; PPA) belonging to the Thaon di Revel-class ordered by the Italian Navy from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.
The two PPA ships were handed over to the Indonesian Navy in fulfilment of a €1.18 billion (US$1.23 billion) contract signed with Fincantieri in 2024.
Prabu Siliwangi has an LOA of 143 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, and accommodation for 135 crewmembers.
Deck space is also available for an 11-metre long rigid inflatable boat (RIB) that the crew can use for at-sea interceptions and boardings. The RIB will be deployed into and recovered from the water via davits or a stern ramp.
A combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion arrangement driving two controllable-pitch propellers will allow the PPA to reach a speed of 32 knots while low-speed sailings will utilise onboard electric motors, though the wave-piercing bow design helps reduce fuel consumption even at higher speeds.
The PPA is capable of dealing with surface, subsurface, and airborne threats thanks to the installation of 76mm and 127mm naval guns, 25mm close-in weapon systems, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, and torpedoes.