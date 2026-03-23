Indonesian Navy patrol ship arrives in home waters

The second of two new patrol ships slated for the Indonesian Navy arrived in home waters late last week upon the conclusion of her delivery voyage from Italy.

Like her earlier sister KRI Brawijaya, KRI Prabu Siliwangi was originally built as an offshore patrol vessel (pattugliatore polivalente d'altura; PPA) belonging to the Thaon di Revel-class ordered by the Italian Navy from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

The two PPA ships were handed over to the Indonesian Navy in fulfilment of a €1.18 billion (US$1.23 billion) contract signed with Fincantieri in 2024.

Prabu Siliwangi has an LOA of 143 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, and accommodation for 135 crewmembers.