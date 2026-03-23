Metlen and Naval Group to collaborate on naval projects

Metlen and French defence firm Naval Group signed a memorandum of understanding on March 19 to explore future collaboration on submarine and surface ship projects.
Metlen said this partnership positions itself as a strategic partner within the supply chain of Naval Group. The Greek company already manufactures key components for the FDI frigate for both Hellenic and French programmes.
Naval Group stated that the expertise of its partner could lead to broader industrial cooperation across several naval platforms. This potential cooperation includes work on surface ships and submarines destined for global markets.
Both companies expressed a shared ambition to support complex naval systems and contribute to a "more resilient" European defence ecosystem, adding that the agreement also reflects the growing industrial ties between France and Greece.
The industrial participation programme for the FDI for Hellenic Navy project was initiated in 2022 and currently involves more than 70 Greek companies.
Metlen noted it continues to invest in its manufacturing capabilities, including the development of a six-plant industrial hub in Volos. These facilities are intended to support major European programmes and advance critical technologies, it added.