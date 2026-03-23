Metlen and Naval Group to collaborate on naval projects

Metlen and French defence firm Naval Group signed a memorandum of understanding on March 19 to explore future collaboration on submarine and surface ship projects.

Metlen said this partnership positions itself as a strategic partner within the supply chain of Naval Group. The Greek company already manufactures key components for the FDI frigate for both Hellenic and French programmes.

Naval Group stated that the expertise of its partner could lead to broader industrial cooperation across several naval platforms. This potential cooperation includes work on surface ships and submarines destined for global markets.