Indonesian Navy's newest patrol ship arrives in home waters

The ship and her sister KRI Prabu Siliwangi will be handed over to the Indonesian Navy later this year in fulfilment of a €1.18 billion (US$1.23 billion) contract signed with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in 2024.

Brawijaya has an LOA of 143 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, and accommodation for 135 crewmembers.

Deck space is also available for an 11-metre long rigid inflatable boat (RIB) that the crew can use for at-sea interceptions and boardings. The RIB will be deployed into and recovered from the water via davits or a stern ramp.