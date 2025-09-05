Indonesian Navy's newest patrol ship arrives in home waters
The first of two new patrol ships slated for the Indonesian Navy has arrived in home waters following a six-week voyage from Italy.
KRI Brawijaya was originally built as an offshore patrol vessel (pattugliatore polivalente d'altura; PPA) belonging to the Thaon di Revel-class ordered by the Italian Navy.
The ship and her sister KRI Prabu Siliwangi will be handed over to the Indonesian Navy later this year in fulfilment of a €1.18 billion (US$1.23 billion) contract signed with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in 2024.
Brawijaya has an LOA of 143 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, and accommodation for 135 crewmembers.
Deck space is also available for an 11-metre long rigid inflatable boat (RIB) that the crew can use for at-sea interceptions and boardings. The RIB will be deployed into and recovered from the water via davits or a stern ramp.
A combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion arrangement driving two controllable-pitch propellers will allow the PPA to reach a speed of 32 knots while low-speed sailings will utilise onboard electric motors, though the wave-piercing bow design helps reduce fuel consumption even at higher speeds.
The PPA is capable of dealing with surface, subsurface, and airborne threats thanks to the installation of 76mm and 127mm naval guns, 25mm close-in weapon systems, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, and torpedoes.