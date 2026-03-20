Finnish yard to build SWATH personnel transfer boat for German armed forces

Finnish shipbuilder Tyovene has been awarded a contract for the design and construction of a new personnel transfer vessel for use by the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces.

The 29-metre vessel will be based in Neustadt in Holstein and operated primarily in the Baltic Sea. She will be used to transfer personnel from the naval harbour in Nestadt to larger naval vessels operating offshore.

Tyovene said the vessel will be designed to accommodate up to 60 personnel and will enable safe and efficient transport and ship-to-ship transfer operations at sea.