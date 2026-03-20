Finnish yard to build SWATH personnel transfer boat for German armed forces

Finnish shipbuilder Tyovene has been awarded a contract for the design and construction of a new personnel transfer vessel for use by the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces.
The 29-metre vessel will be based in Neustadt in Holstein and operated primarily in the Baltic Sea. She will be used to transfer personnel from the naval harbour in Nestadt to larger naval vessels operating offshore.
Tyovene said the vessel will be designed to accommodate up to 60 personnel and will enable safe and efficient transport and ship-to-ship transfer operations at sea.
The new vessel will utilise SWATH technology, which Tyovene said will offer exceptional stability and seakeeping performance compared to conventional hull forms. This will provide a highly stable platform for personnel transfer operations, improving safety and operational efficiency even in challenging sea conditions typical of the Baltic Sea.
A specialised access and transfer system will allow personnel and crewmembers to safely embark and disembark between the transfer vessel and larger naval ships while underway or at sea.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery following completion of construction, testing, and sea trials in 2026.