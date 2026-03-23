US Navy awards $15b contract modification for submarine construction

The US Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $15 billion contract modification to accelerate the serial construction of the Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarine programs. Extending through 2035, the agreement covers design work, lead-yard support, sustainment, and supplier-base expansion.
Funding for the modifications is primarily sourced from the 2026 National Sea-Based Deterrence Fund, with additional contributions from the Maritime Industrial Base.
Construction is currently underway on the USS District of Columbia and the USS Wisconsin, while work has also commenced on the USS Groton. The navy reported that the newly awarded contract will support advanced construction and the procurement of long-lead items for the USS Groton.
Modules for the new fleet are manufactured at specialised facilities in Rhode Island before final assembly takes place in Groton, Connecticut.
The Columbia-class boats are expected to remain operational at sea through the mid-2080s, according to the US Navy.
The contract also includes integrated enterprise planning to ensure the steady production of the new generation of undersea vessels. General Dynamics Electric Boat continues to collaborate with Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding on various components of the submarine programs.