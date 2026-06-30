Security Vessel News Roundup | June 30 – French and Polish submarines, UK destroyer replacement ships and more

UK Royal Navy to acquire warship replacements for Type 45 destroyers

At least six new warships will be built for the UK Royal Navy under a so-called defence investment plan (DIP).

The air defence-capable "common combat vessel" (CCV) will replace the Royal Navy's current fleet of six Type 45 destroyers with deliveries expected to commence in the early 2030s.

Unlike their predecessors, the CCVs will act as control hubs for uncrewed systems. The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said this would extend the Royal Navy’s reach, resilience and firepower without a proportional increase in crew or cost.