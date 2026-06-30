Security Vessel News Roundup | June 30 – French and Polish submarines, UK destroyer replacement ships and more

A stealth frigate has entered service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force while the French Navy has taken delivery of its newest nuclear-powered submarine. The UK Government has unveiled plans to acquire a new class of air defence-capable warships as the Polish Navy has selected a Swedish builder for the supply of new submarines. Lastly, construction is ongoing on a new patrol vessel for a Malaysian operator.
The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) commissioned its tenth Mogami-class stealth frigate during a ceremony at Kure Naval Base on Monday, June 29.
Like her sisters, JS Nagara measures 130 by 16 metres and displaces approximately 5,500 tonnes at full load. Power is provided by a Rolls-Royce gas turbine and two MAN diesel engines in a combined diesel and gas arrangement that can deliver speeds in excess of 30 knots.
The ship's armament includes a 127mm naval gun, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, machine guns on remote weapon stations, and mines.
At least six new warships will be built for the UK Royal Navy under a so-called defence investment plan (DIP).
The air defence-capable "common combat vessel" (CCV) will replace the Royal Navy's current fleet of six Type 45 destroyers with deliveries expected to commence in the early 2030s.
Unlike their predecessors, the CCVs will act as control hubs for uncrewed systems. The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said this would extend the Royal Navy’s reach, resilience and firepower without a proportional increase in crew or cost.
The French Navy has taken delivery of De Grasse, the fourth Suffren-class nuclear-powered submarine.
Built by the Naval Group, the submarine honours François Joseph Paul de Grasse, a French naval officer best known for his participation in the American Revolutionary War.
Measuring nearly 100 metres long and capable of a maximum submerged speed of over 25 knots, De Grasse will be used for anti-surface warfare, strike warfare, and special operations support missions. Armament will include torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, land attack cruise missiles, and mines.
Sweden's Saab said on Monday it had signed a SEK47 billion ($4.83 billion) contract with Poland for three A26-type submarines.
Saab said in a statement the contract also includes a weapon package and a training and support package with final deliveries scheduled for 2038.
Poland announced last year that it had chosen Saab to supply it with three submarines, in a multi-billion-dollar deal that forms a key element of Warsaw's efforts to bolster its defences in the Baltic Sea.
Turkey's Desan Shipyard has laid the keel of a new patrol vessel slated for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).
The vessel will be the second unit in a class designated a "multi-purpose mission ships" (MPMS). It will be classed by Türk Loydu and will measure 99 metres long upon completion.
The MPMS will also have facilities for storage and deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles capable of vertical takeoffs and landings as well unmanned surface vehicles and up to four interceptor boats. Accommodation will be available for 70 crewmembers and up to 30 additional personnel.